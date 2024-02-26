Josh Hartnett & Wife Tamsin Egerton Quietly Welcomed Baby No. 4

Surprise! Josh Hartnett is a dad of four!

While stepping out for the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday (February 24), the 45-year-old Oppenheimer actor revealed that he and wife Tamsin Egerton privately welcomed their fourth child together.

Josh shared the news while on the red carpet where he was asked if he had seen any of the “Josh Hartnett Renaissance” talk on social media.

Keep reading to find out more…“I have not,” Josh said to Gold Derby. “I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I’m busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That’s really kind.”

Josh and Tamsin started dating in 2012 shortly after meeting on set of The Lovers. They welcomed their first child in 2015, their second in 2017, and their third in 2019. They then married in 2021 and now live in England.

At the SAG Awards, Josh and his Oppenheimer co-stars won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast.