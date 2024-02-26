Ryan Gosling to Perform 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024!

There’s even more 2024 Academy Awards news today: Ryan Gosling is officially set to perform his Barbie hit “I’m Just Ken” at the upcoming ceremony!

If you aren’t aware, the 43-year-old actor portrayed one of the Kens in the film and performed the hit song “I’m Just Ken” in the movie.

There had been some speculation if Ryan would perform the song, and Variety has confirmed via sources that he allegedly will. Often, nominated songs will be performed during the ceremony. Both Ryan and the song are nominated this year.

Ryan was asked last month if he’d be performing the song live and here’s how he responded at the time.

He also went viral when the song won at the Critics Choice Awards last month!

The Oscars are set to air on Sunday (March 10) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.

You can see the scene from the film, which we’ve embedded below!