Leonardo DiCaprio & Teyana Taylor Film Robbery Scene for Paul Thomas Anderson Movie in Sacramento

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor film an intense scene for their new movie.

Leo, 49, and Teyana, 33, held security guards at gunpoint while filming a robbery scene for their new project directed by Paul Thomas Anderson on Saturday (February 24) in Sacramento, Calif.

For their time on set, Leo stayed hidden in a black hat and face mask while Teyana sported a black and orange camouflage-print shirt with jeans.

We do not know too much about the movie just yet, but it will reportedly be set in modern time. It was described as secretive and expensive when Leo signed on in early 2024. An estimated budget for the movie is around $100 million.

Sean Penn and Regina Hall will also star in the movie.

