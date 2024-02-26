Top Stories
Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Taylor Swift Dispels Yellow Dress Fan Theory at Final Sydney 'Eras Tour' Show

Taylor Swift Dispels Yellow Dress Fan Theory at Final Sydney 'Eras Tour' Show

Paramount+ Canceled 1 TV Show &amp; Renewed 2 Others!

Paramount+ Canceled 1 TV Show & Renewed 2 Others!

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 2:20 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Teyana Taylor Film Robbery Scene for Paul Thomas Anderson Movie in Sacramento

Leonardo DiCaprio & Teyana Taylor Film Robbery Scene for Paul Thomas Anderson Movie in Sacramento

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor film an intense scene for their new movie.

Leo, 49, and Teyana, 33, held security guards at gunpoint while filming a robbery scene for their new project directed by Paul Thomas Anderson on Saturday (February 24) in Sacramento, Calif.

For their time on set, Leo stayed hidden in a black hat and face mask while Teyana sported a black and orange camouflage-print shirt with jeans.

We do not know too much about the movie just yet, but it will reportedly be set in modern time. It was described as secretive and expensive when Leo signed on in early 2024. An estimated budget for the movie is around $100 million.

Sean Penn and Regina Hall will also star in the movie.

If you missed it, Leo was recently spotted on a rare outing with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

Click through the gallery inside for 35+ pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 01
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 02
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 03
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 04
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 05
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 06
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 07
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 08
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 09
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 10
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 11
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 12
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 13
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 14
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 15
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 16
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 17
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 18
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 19
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 20
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 21
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 22
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 23
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 24
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 25
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 26
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 27
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 28
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 29
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 30
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 31
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 32
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 33
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 34
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 35
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 36
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 37
leonardo dicaprio teyana taylor robbery scene paul thomas anderson movie 38

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor