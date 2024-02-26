Kevin Costner Debuts First Trailer for Western Epic 'Horizon: An American Saga' - Watch Now!

Kevin Costner has released the first trailer for his new project!

On Monday (February 26), the 69-year-old actor debuted the trailer for his four-part post-Civil War Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga, which he stars in, directed, produced, and co-wrote with Jon Baird.

The cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tantanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Keep reading to find out more…Horizon, which follows the expansion into Western America, marks Kevin‘s return to the director’s chair for the first time in 20 years.

Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters on June 28 while Chapter 2 will be released on August 16. Parts three and four of the project have not been filmed yet.

“When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four,” Kevin said during a panel discussion about the trailer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “So I don’t know what’s wrong with me. But I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns where there’s a town that’s already there. No one knows how [the town] came to be. … We have a lot of Westerns that aren’t good too because they get simplified. [But] this isn’t Disneyland. These are real lives.”

The project has been a 30-year journey for Kevin, who took out a second mortgage on his Santa Barbara house to help finance the movie. Kevin also noted that the first two movies has added $100 million to the economy in Utah, which is where they filmed.

Kevin also recently opened up about leaving Yellowstone in part to focus on Horizon.