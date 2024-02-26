Oscars 2024 Presenters: First Group of Celebs Revealed!

The first wave of 2024 Academy Awards presenters have been revealed!

The Oscars are set to air on Sunday (March 10), and each year, the Academy releases the presenters in groups. This is the first wave of names, and more presenters are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Traditionally, past winners, especially from the year prior, will be seen giving out awards. This year appears to be no exception to that rule with multiple past winners listed!

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the show once again this year, and it’s airing at 7pm ET on ABC.

Keep reading to see the first Oscars presenters that have been announced…

First Group of 2024 Oscars Presenters:

Mahershala Ali

Nicolas Cage

Jamie Lee Curtis

Brendan Fraser

Jessica Lange

Matthew McConaughey

Lupita Nyong’o

Al Pacino

Michelle Pfeiffer

Ke Huy Quan

Sam Rockwell

Michelle Yeoh

Zendaya

