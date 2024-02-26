Top Stories
Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Taylor Swift Dispels Yellow Dress Fan Theory at Final Sydney 'Eras Tour' Show

Taylor Swift Dispels Yellow Dress Fan Theory at Final Sydney 'Eras Tour' Show

Paramount+ Canceled 1 TV Show &amp; Renewed 2 Others!

Paramount+ Canceled 1 TV Show & Renewed 2 Others!

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 1:02 pm

Mindy Kaling Addresses Renee Rapp's 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Exit & the Ritual Anne Hathaway Taught Her

Continue Here »

Mindy Kaling Addresses Renee Rapp's 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Exit & the Ritual Anne Hathaway Taught Her

Mindy Kaling is opening up about her life.

The 44-year-old star spoke out in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, out now.

During the conversation, Mindy spoke about being a Hollywood exec, Renee Rapp‘s departure from Sex Lives of College Girls, freezing her eggs, advice from Anne Hathaway and Oprah Winfrey, her morning routines, and much more.

Click through to find out what she had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Renee Rapp, Slideshow