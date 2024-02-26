Mindy Kaling Addresses Renee Rapp's 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Exit & the Ritual Anne Hathaway Taught Her

Mindy Kaling is opening up about her life.

The 44-year-old star spoke out in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, out now.

During the conversation, Mindy spoke about being a Hollywood exec, Renee Rapp‘s departure from Sex Lives of College Girls, freezing her eggs, advice from Anne Hathaway and Oprah Winfrey, her morning routines, and much more.

Click through to find out what she had to say…