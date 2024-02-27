Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast &amp; Take a Cab Together in NYC

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast & Take a Cab Together in NYC

Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Replacement Has Been Revealed

Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Replacement Has Been Revealed

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Tue, 27 February 2024 at 1:37 pm

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr has welcomed her fourth child into the world!

The news was appropriately announced on Snapchat as her husband Evan Spiegel is the co-founder and CEO of the social media app.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed 🙏👼🌈🌻,” Miranda captioned her photo, which was later added to Instagram as well.

The photo features a baby blue blanket embroidered with Pierre‘s name with yellow baby socks sitting on it.

Miranda, 40, and Evan, 33, are already parents to five-year-old son Hart and four-year-old son Myles. She also shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

For those who don’t know, Miranda and Evan have been a couple since 2015 and they got married in 2017.

Just Jared on Facebook
miranda kerr welcomes fourth child 01
miranda kerr welcomes fourth child 02
miranda kerr welcomes fourth child 03
miranda kerr welcomes fourth child 04
miranda kerr welcomes fourth child 05
miranda kerr welcomes fourth child 06
miranda kerr welcomes fourth child 07
miranda kerr welcomes fourth child 08
miranda kerr welcomes fourth child 09
miranda kerr welcomes fourth child 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr