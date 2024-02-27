Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr has welcomed her fourth child into the world!

The news was appropriately announced on Snapchat as her husband Evan Spiegel is the co-founder and CEO of the social media app.

“We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed 🙏👼🌈🌻,” Miranda captioned her photo, which was later added to Instagram as well.

The photo features a baby blue blanket embroidered with Pierre‘s name with yellow baby socks sitting on it.

Miranda, 40, and Evan, 33, are already parents to five-year-old son Hart and four-year-old son Myles. She also shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

For those who don’t know, Miranda and Evan have been a couple since 2015 and they got married in 2017.