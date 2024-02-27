'The Young & The Restless' Renewed by CBS for 4 More Years!

CBS is renewing The Young and The Restless!

The long-running soap opera TV series has been extended four more years, and will remain on the air through the 2027-28 TV season, via TVLine.

The network’s announcement did not mention The Bold and the Beautiful, although a CBS insider tells TVLine that the current renewal on B&B includes an additional option year. That option will allegedly be exercised, thus confirming its run through the 2024-25 TV season.

“The Young and the Restless has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.”

