Jennifer Lopez Talks About Being 'Manhandled' in Past Abusive Relationship in New Documentary Movie

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the release of her documentary film The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which dives into some emotional topics.

The 54-year-old entertainer stepped out for a special screening and Q&A session on Monday night (February 26) at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.

In the documentary, Jennifer discusses some tough subjects, including how she was “manhandled” in a past abusive relationship. The topic came up after she filmed the music video for her song “Rebound,” which suggested a domestic violence scenario.

“Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun. I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I’ve definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things, rough, disrespectful,” Jennifer said in the documentary.

She continued, “More than anything, it’s really a vulnerable place to be in every day. That’s why I go to work every day, and I’m like, ‘What am I doing?’”

Jennifer talked more about her experiences earlier in the doc.

She said, “There were people in my life who said, ‘I loved you,’ and then didn’t do things that were kind of in line with the word love. You have to hit rock bottom, where you’re in situations that are so uncomfortable and so painful that you finally go, ‘I don’t want this anymore.’ A therapist said to me, ‘What if this was your daughter? What would you do?’ And it was so clear. I was like, I’d tell her, ‘Get the f— out of here, never look back.’ But for me it was so clouded and so complicated with so much of my past and my own pain and hurt and dysfunction, that I couldn’t see clearly. It was like looking through fog.”

Watch the “Rebound” video below.

In the documentary, we also learned the reason why Jennifer and Ben Affleck split up in 2003.