Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reveal Reason Why They Split Up in 2003, Three Days Before Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez‘s new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told is filled with some really interesting information, and at one point, we learn the real reason why she and her now-husband Ben Affleck broke up three days before their 2003 wedding was supposed to happen.

Both JLo and Ben spoke about the event and the catalyst for their breakup at the time. They rekindled their romance back in 2021 and are now married.

JLo shared in the documentary, “Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding. We had a big wedding planned…14 ushers and bridesmaids, and three days before we just crumbled under the pressure.”

Ben concurred, adding, “When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life.”

“For all those years it was really hard, because I didn’t just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had. And I couldn’t talk for so many years, and that was the hardest part,” Jennifer said.

In an on screen conversation the pair had, Ben asked her, “I think for us to move on from that, we have to forgive it, forgive each other. Do you forgive me?” Jennifer then smiles.

She later said, “That heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out and to being better people.”

“Do you think you’ve forgiven me all the way?” he questioned, to which she responded, “Yeah, I think I’ve forgiven you all the way. I think I need to forgive myself some things.”

