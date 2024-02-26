'BEEF' Season Two - Four Actors In Talks to Join New Season (Including An Oscar Winner!)

Netflix is gearing up for a second season of BEEF!

Season one of the anthology series starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong and followed the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers.

The show became a huge success for Netflix and has won countless awards at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and most recently at the Spirit Awards.

Deadline now reports that BEEF creator and EP Lee Sung Jin is working on a second season, this time focused on two feuding couples, and there are four actors already being eyed to join the cast.

