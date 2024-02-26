David Guetta Goes Shirtless for Day at the Beach with Pregnant Girlfriend Jessica Ledon

David Guetta is enjoying a day at the beach with his pregnant girlfriend!

The 56-year-old DJ and girlfriend Jessica Ledon went for a walk along the beach on Monday (February 26) in Miami Beach, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Guetta

During their beach day, David showed off his ripped physique while going shirtless and chatting on the phone while Jessica dressed her growing baby bump in a light blue bathing suit.

David and Jessica, who have been together since 2015, announced that they were having a baby back in November 2023. While this will be David‘s fist child with Jessica, he is already a dad to two. He shares son Tim Elvis, 20, and daughter Angie, 16, with ex-wife Cathy Lobé.

Did you see that David recently used AI technology to “collaborate” with a fan-favorite musician?

Click through the gallery inside for 45+ pictures of David Guetta and Jessica Ledon at the beach…