David Guetta's Girlfriend Jessica Ledon is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump on Red Carpet!

David Guetta‘s girlfriend Jessica Ledon is cooking up the most exciting collaboration of the year!

While attending the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday night (November 16), the 56-year-old hitmaker and his famous partner debuted a baby bump on the red carpet.

This will be the couple’s first child together, and they looked so very excited about the news.

The hitmaker also gushed about the big development in a post on social media.

David shared several photos from the event on Instagram.

“We have a big news for you,” he wrote in the caption, joking that it was the “most important release of the year.”

Famous friends and collaborators, including Bebe Rexha, Diplo and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers rushed to the comments section to celebrate with the parents-to-be.

While this will be David‘s fist child with Jessica, he is already a dad to two. He shares son Tim Elvis and daughter Angie with ex-wife Cathy Lobe.

We’re so happy for David and Jessica and wish them well at this exciting time.

