Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast &amp; Take a Cab Together in NYC

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast & Take a Cab Together in NYC

Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Replacement Has Been Revealed

Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Replacement Has Been Revealed

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Tue, 27 February 2024 at 1:11 pm

'Queer Eye' Season 9 - 1 Star Is Leaving Cast, 1 New Star Is Joining!

Continue Here »

'Queer Eye' Season 9 - 1 Star Is Leaving Cast, 1 New Star Is Joining!

Queer Eye is getting a major shakeup!

The long-running series, a reboot of the original 2003 series, premiered in 2018 and has since become a hit for Netflix, winning 11 Emmy awards. It currently holds the record for the most wins in the structured category with six consecutive wins!

One of the stars of the show is exiting, and there’s a new star rounding out of the “Fab Five” for Season 9.

Click through to find out who is leaving and who is joining…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Netflix, Queer Eye, Slideshow, Tan France, Television