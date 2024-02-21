Bradley Cooper Talks 'A Star Is Born' Meeting With Beyoncé at Her House, Recalls What Reality Show Jay-Z Was Watching

Bradley Cooper is looking back on meeting with Beyoncé for A Star Is Born!

The 49-year-old actor starred in, directed and produced the remake, and approached the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer for the leading female role.

In a new interview, Bradley opened up about going to Beyoncé‘s house to meet about the movie, and recalled how the meeting went and what her husband Jay-Z was watching while he was there.

“I went to Beyoncé‘s house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. I’m not kidding. And I was freaking [out]. I remember I had this weird cough when I was pitching it to her,” Bradley shared in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

“It was crazy. She was incredible and so was he, and we developed it for like a year together. I mean, she’s one of the greatest people of all time. Then that fell through,” he said.

Adele was another singer Bradley approached about the role, which he then eventually cast Lady Gaga in after seeing her perform at a benefit concert.

Gaga of course went on to receive an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Ally in the movie, and she won an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “Shallow,” which she co-wrote for the film.

Beyoncé was actually first rumored to be starring in a remake of A Star Is Born all the way back in 2008, before then being in talks with Bradley in 2015.