Kate Winslet Reflects on Her Hollywood Experience, Shares Advice She'd Give Younger Self After 'Titanic'

The success of Titanic turned Kate Winslet into a household name in the ’90s. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the actress.

The 48-year-old starred in the blockbuster alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, but she recently explained that her Hollywood experience after the success was “horrible.”

In a new interview, she revealed the advice that she would impart upon her younger self knowing what she does now.

“I would probably say to myself… Just keep going, just keep going, just keep going,” Kate told Extra.

She continued, explaining, “There were definitely times… in the industry, the media at the time, I mean, thank god this has changed. It [was] incredibly, incredibly critical of how young actresses looked and I kind of got the rough end of that stick in a way that was extremely unfair and so there were moments that it was definitely really hard and so now when I look at like young actresses being completely themselves, like so happy with their bodies and just full of literally the joys of life and career, it brings me enormous amounts of pleasure.”

The actress recently reflected on her relationship with Leonardo.

