Adam Sandler Reveals One Celeb Who Makes Him 'A Little Jumpy' To Be Around

Adam Sandler is a celebrity to a lot of celebrities, after being in the business for decades!

However, the 57-year-old funny man has revealed that there is one star who makes him nervous to be around.

The reason this person makes him “a little jumpy” actually has to do with his daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

Keep reading to find out who…

“You know what, Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little jumpy,” Adam revealed on SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. “Just cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids. So I’m a little like ‘Taylor Taylor,’ like I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t say as cool as I can.”

“People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits. There’s not a word my kids don’t know,” he added.

Adam also noted that he also knows all the words to Taylor‘s songs!

“I know them too, by the way. But they know them inside and out. But it’s just, remember The Beatles, every song on the record, you knew? That’s Taylor Swift too. You just, there’s not a song you skip. You go, that one’s pretty damn cool,” he said.

If you missed it, find out what Adam previously said about attending Taylor‘s The Eras Tour in Los Angeles.