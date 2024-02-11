Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Everything Celebrities Have Said About Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour,' Including Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Kelce & More

Everything Celebrities Have Said About Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour,' Including Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Kelce & More

Celebrities have a lot to say about Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour!

Since Taylor kicked off her massive tour on March 17, 2023 in Arizona, the biggest stars in music, movies, TV, and even sports have enjoyed their amazing views from VIP tents across the country and around the world.

Stars have attended the wildly popular concert with their families, their significant others, and their celebrity pals.

Of course, members of Taylor‘s squad, like Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello, have had the time of their lives at the show, but the celebrity commentary is hardly limited to her BFFs.

Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Billy Joel to Flavor Flav to Taylor‘s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has had something to say about the record-breaking musical event.

With Taylor kicking off her Tokyo shows earlier in the week, we’re looking back at some of the noteworthy comments!

Browse through the slides to see everything celebrities have said about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour!

