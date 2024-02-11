Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Wife? He's Married to Brittany Mahomes (Photos & Info!)

Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Wife? He's Married to Brittany Mahomes (Photos & Info!)

Patrick Mahomes is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks playing in the NFL right now, and as you’re watching him play during the 2024 Super Bowl, you might be wondering about his lovely wife Brittany!

Patrick and Brittany are such a cute couple, and you’ll often see her cheering him on during games.

It’s really cute: the 28-year-old former Super Bowl MVP began dating Brittany when they were both students at Whitehouse High School together in East Texas.

After high school, they both went to different colleges with Brittany attending University of Texas at Tyler and Patrick attending Texas Tech University. They remained together throughout their time in college.

Keep reading to find out more…

Since then, they got engaged, then married and now have two children together: Sterling, born in February 2021 and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, who was born in November 2022.

Brittany was also a college athlete, playing soccer while enrolled!

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” she once told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.”

She has moved on from professional sports and now works doing her own business, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

Some recent drama between Brittany and Travis Kelce‘s ex girlfriend just recently went down publicly.

Browse through all the photos of Patrick and Brittany…
