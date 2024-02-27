Kate Winslet Opens Up About Reuniting With Hugh Grant Nearly 30 Years After 'Sense & Sensibility' in 'Regime'
Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant are back together on screen!
The 48-year-old Titanic star spoke out about reuniting with the 63-year-old Love Actually actor nearly 30 years after 1995′s Sense & Sensibility in the upcoming HBO series The Regime, which premieres March 3.
“It was honestly amazing because I haven’t really seen him since Sense and Sensibility, and as you say, it’s a very, very long time — three decades,” she told ET.
“I just was excited to get in a room and play with him in this kind of more grown-up version of myself.”
Kate said The Regime offered her an opportunity to team up with Hugh in a more grown-up and “evolved” way.
“Hopefully a bit more evolved, hopefully with a bit more to bring to the table,” she said of their new collaboration. “And I — it was just terrific, it was just great.”
Watch the trailer…