Netflix's 'Full Swing' Season 2 - Watch the Trailer!

Full Swing is back.

The Netflix series returns with Season 2 on Wednesday (March 6).

Featured players include Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose along with Ryder Cup Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a summary of Full Swing Season 2, per Netflix: The cameras are back for a second season, as this immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers – both returning favorites and new faces – on and off the course across a relentless season of competition on the PGA TOUR, including all four of golf’s Major championships, the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship. And this season brings even more drama, with an unexpected proposed agreement between the PGA TOUR, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, backers of LIV Golf, as well as the Ryder Cup, a biennial event, putting golf on the world stage with a team competition consisting of the best players from the US and Europe. Full Swing continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, their losses, their families & their friends, all throughout a season in professional golf.

Watch the trailer…

