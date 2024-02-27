'BMF' Season 3 - 10 Cast Members Expected to Return, 1 Star Is Not!

BMF is back.

The hit Starz series returns for Season 3 on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show follows the true tale of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who fostered one of the most influential crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family.

Here’s a Season 3 synopsis, via Starz: We parachute into the early 90s in Season 3 with Meech moving to Atlanta, where he hopes to build upon the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D” to handle business. Charles Flenory and Lucille Flenory’s marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant and Detective Jin return as partners often on opposite sides of the law who find common ground in their determination to take down BMF.

We already know which stars are expected to return for Season 3, as well as one who is not…