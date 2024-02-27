Tue, 27 February 2024 at 8:32 am
Alan Ritchson Shares How He Met Wife Catherine, Addresses Fumbling His 'Thor' Audition & Having Bipolar Disorder
Alan Ritchson is opening up about his life, his body and his mind.
The 41-year-old Reacher star spoke out in a cover story with Men’s Health Magazine, out now.
During the conversation, Alan spoke about meeting his wife Catherine, losing out on the Thor audition, his bipolar disorder, and much more.
Click through to find out what Alan Ritchson had to say…
Photos: Getty Posted to: Alan Ritchson, Catherine Ritchson, Reacher, Slideshow, Television, Thor