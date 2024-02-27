Top Stories
Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift &amp; Paparazzo in Sydney

Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift & Paparazzo in Sydney

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Tue, 27 February 2024 at 8:32 am

Alan Ritchson Shares How He Met Wife Catherine, Addresses Fumbling His 'Thor' Audition & Having Bipolar Disorder

Continue Here »

Alan Ritchson Shares How He Met Wife Catherine, Addresses Fumbling His 'Thor' Audition & Having Bipolar Disorder

Alan Ritchson is opening up about his life, his body and his mind.

The 41-year-old Reacher star spoke out in a cover story with Men’s Health Magazine, out now.

During the conversation, Alan spoke about meeting his wife Catherine, losing out on the Thor audition, his bipolar disorder, and much more.

Click through to find out what Alan Ritchson had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alan Ritchson, Catherine Ritchson, Reacher, Slideshow, Television, Thor