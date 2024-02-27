Halle Berry Meets Halle Bailey at LA Galaxy Soccer Game - See the Pics!

Halle Berry and Halle Bailey are giving fans the crossover they’ve always wanted!

The 57-year-old X-Men: Days of Future Past actress and the 23-year-old The Little Mermaid star have often drawn comparisons due to their similar sounding names.

Finally, the two have crossed paths, and they commemorated the moment with some photos!

Keep reading to see the photo…

In a joint Instagram post on Monday (February 26), the two stars shared several snapshots of themselves together at the LA Galaxy’s Major League Soccer match against Inter Miami on Sunday (February 25) in Carson, Calif.

“When two Halles link up 🤍 truly adore you @hallebailey,” Berry wrote in the caption.

Bailey also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo.

She captioned her post, “about last night with the queen @halleberry.”

Back in 2021, Halle Berry had a hilarious response to being mistaken for Halle Bailey!