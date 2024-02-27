Martha Stewart Explains Why She Doesn't Wear Underwear

Top Stories
Tue, 27 February 2024 at 2:26 am

Martha Stewart is speaking about a unique clothing habit of hers.

The 82-year-old TV personality and businesswoman has previously opened up about her plastic surgery and isn’t afraid to post a steamy thirst trap!

In a recent interview, Martha got candid about her decision to ditch underwear and revealed what she prefers to put on instead.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I like bathing suits,” she told Page Six. “I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming.”

Martha added, “Bathing suits are my underwear. I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace. I don’t wear those. I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes.”

If you didn’t know, Martha became the oldest model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue in May 2023!

Last year, Martha Stewart made some rare comments about her love life!
Photos: Getty Images
