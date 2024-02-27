'Chicago Fire' Star Kara Killmer Speaks on Exit From Show, Addresses Possible Return

Kara Killmer is opening up about her exit from Chicago Fire.

The 35-year-old actress has played Sylvie Brett in the NBC drama since 2014, appearing in 199 episodes beginning in season 3.

Back in November, it was confirmed that Kara would be leaving Chicago Fire after season 12.

Wednesday’s (February 28) episode will be Kara‘s last, as her character will finally get married to Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer).

She recently spoke to TVLine about her farewell.

“This is a natural conclusion for the arc of Sylvie’s character,” Kara told the outlet. I sort of love that she started her journey [when] she was dumped at the altar by her high school boyfriend and runs off to Chicago to start over again, and I love that she ends up across the aisle from the love of her life and, obviously, the most eligible bachelor in all of Chicago and Portland. It’s just so satisfying to get to see her have everything that she always wanted and to see the kind of woman she’s become, the sort of paramedic she’s become. She’s really stepped into her own, and so, this is a natural conclusion for her.”

The star also addressed whether she’d be open to returning to her Chicago Fire role in the future.

“I hope so! If the door’s open for them, the door’s open for me! I would be more than happy to pop in anytime,” she said.

