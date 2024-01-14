Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

BAFTA Tea Party 2024: See Photos of More Than 100 Celebrities in Attendance!

Harry Styles Was Considered for an Iconic 'Mean Girls' Role in New Musical Movie

'Big Bang Theory' Set Secrets You'll Want to Know (Including the Role Intended for Sandra Bullock!)

'Chicago Fire' Season 12 - 11 Cast Members to Return, 1 Joining & 2 Stars Are Leaving!

Chicago Fire is returning this week!

The show – and all the One Chicago shows – was renewed for the 2023-2024 season on NBC, and will officially return for Season 12 this Wednesday (January 17) at 9 p.m. ET.

While there are still only a few details about the plot of Season 12, we do have a first teaser from the upcoming season, and we know who is expected to return, including two people who are leaving after this season, and one person who is set to join the cast.

Find out who is expected to be in the cast of Chicago Fire Season 12…

