'Chicago Fire' Season 12 - 11 Cast Members to Return, 1 Joining & 2 Stars Are Leaving!

Chicago Fire is returning this week!

The show – and all the One Chicago shows – was renewed for the 2023-2024 season on NBC, and will officially return for Season 12 this Wednesday (January 17) at 9 p.m. ET.

While there are still only a few details about the plot of Season 12, we do have a first teaser from the upcoming season, and we know who is expected to return, including two people who are leaving after this season, and one person who is set to join the cast.

Find out who is expected to be in the cast of Chicago Fire Season 12…