Taylor Swift Holds Hands With Travis Kelce While Leaving Chiefs-Dolphins NFL Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are feeling the love.

The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way out of Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on Saturday night (January 13) after the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Miami Dolphins.

In a clip going viral on social media, the 34-year-old music and football superstars were seen holding hands and talking behind Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor wore a red varsity jacket with a black top and jeans, and was seen smiling and leaning into Travis while walking out together.

“See you later,” Brittany said to people in the clip, as a fan said “Good job, Pat,” to which the quarterback replied, “Appreciate you.”

