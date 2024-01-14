Kevin Hart Reveals Why He Will Never Host the Oscars

Kevin Hart is addressing the Oscars.

The 44-year-old comedian and actor, who stepped waay from hosting the 2019 Oscars after a series of homophobic tweets resurfaced, spoke to Sky News about the gig.

“Those gigs aren’t good gigs for comics. It’s no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren’t comedy friendly environments anymore,” he said.

“I think they got it right one year where it was like just a bunch of personalities acting as the hosts and that’s a nice thing. It’s a collaborative thing, different people get to be responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done,” he continued.

“Shout out to those that have cracked the code and done it right early on, you know, the Chris Rock‘s of the world, the Billy Crystal‘s of the world, the girls we’ve had like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. Ricky Gervais.”

“There’s a lot of people that understand that if you’re not an industry comic, meaning a comic that has the relationships of all [the guests], then those rooms are very cold. So, me doing it is, of course, at an advantage, because I know the room and for me, and familiar with so many. But, for others it’s not the same,” he continued.

“It’s not the gig that it was of old. It’s too much pressure on the idea of a comic and what’s jokes and not jokes. So, it’s tough.”

