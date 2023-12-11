Top Stories
Mon, 11 December 2023 at 10:21 pm

Taylor Kinney Seals 'Chicago Fire' Return With a Kiss in First Clip from Season 12

Taylor Kinney Seals 'Chicago Fire' Return With a Kiss in First Clip from Season 12

Taylor Kinney is returning to Chicago Fire for the upcoming 12th season and we just got our first look at what he’s up to in the new episodes!

As you probably know, Taylor took a leave of absence from the NBC series at the beginning of 2023, announcing in January that he was taking a step back from the show due to personal issues.

Taylor‘s final appearance as Kelly Severide was in the episode that aired on February 22, 2023. He’ll finally return in the new episodes, slated to debut in 2024.

NBC has shared the first look and we have the clip!

Head inside to check out the video…

In the short few seconds that Severide is featured in the One Chicago, he shares a kiss with his wife Stella, played by Miranda Rae Mayo.

“I’m here. We’re in this together,” he tells her.

Chicago Fire returns on January 17.

See the list of cast members who are returning and leaving the show.

Photos: NBC
Getty Images