'Chicago Fire' Season 12 - 11 Stars Expected to Return, 2 Leaving After Season 12!

Chicago Fire is coming back soon, One Chicago family!

The show – and all the One Chicago shows – have been renewed for the 2023-2024 season on NBC, and will officially return for Season 12 on Wednesday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

While there are still very few details about the plot of Season 12, we do know who is expected to return, including two people who are leaving this season.

Find out who is expected to be in the cast of Chicago Fire Season 12…