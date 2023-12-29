Martha Stewart Posts Sexy Thirst Trap Selfie at 82!

Martha Stewart is posing for a sexy thirst trap!

The 82-year-old TV personality and lifestyle guru has never been shy about embracing her figure. In May, she became the oldest model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue.

In recent news, Martha just shared a favorite look of hers in a glamorous photo!

Keep reading to find out more…

She took to Instagram on Friday (December 29) to share a stunning mirror selfie showing off a fancy gray nightgown.

Martha captioned the post: “After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way – we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe). I didn’t look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!”

Earlier this year, Martha Stewart opened up about how her life has changed since her viral Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photoshoot.