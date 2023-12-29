Every Celeb Whose Performed 'I'm Here' from 'The Color Purple': Hear Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, & More Sing the Song!

The movie The Color Purple is currently in theaters and winning over audiences around the country!

The film features Celie’s triumphant song “I’m Here,” which is performed by Fantasia Barrino in the movie. She’s reprising her role as Celie after previously playing the character in the Broadway version of The Color Purple back in 2007.

“I’m Here” has been performed around the world and by various talented stars and we’ve rounded up some of the best renditions of the song.

Head inside to watch the videos…

LaChanze originated the role of Celie on Broadway while Cynthia Erivo originated the role in the Broadway revival. Both of them won Tony Awards for their performances!

Jennifer Hudson performed the song during the Kennedy Center Honors tribute for Oprah Winfrey and Jordan Fisher sang it at the MCC Theater MisCast Gala, where actors perform songs that they normally wouldn’t be able to sing on a Broadway stage.

Watch some of the performances below!

Fantasia on Broadway

Fantasia – The Color Purple movie soundtrack

LaChanze on Broadway

Cynthia Erivo on Broadway

Jennifer Hudson at the Kennedy Center Honors

Adrianna Hicks at 54 Below