Fri, 29 December 2023 at 7:22 pm

Kevin Costner & Zachary Levi Spotted Hanging Out in Apsen - They Have a Cool Connection!

Kevin Costner & Zachary Levi Spotted Hanging Out in Apsen - They Have a Cool Connection!

Kevin Costner and Zachary Levi are hanging out ahead of the new year!

The 68-year-old Yellowstone actor and the 43-year-old Shazam actor were spotted walking around town together on Friday afternoon (December 29) in Aspen, Col.

The actors actually have a pretty cool connection that you likely never knew about!

Keep reading to find out more…

Kevin and Zachary went to the same high school, though many years apart. They both attended Buena High School in Ventura, Calif., though Kevin didn’t end up graduating from there as he moved.

It has been rumored that Kevin is currently dating the singer Jewel after photos surfaced of them cozying up to each other during a recent vacation in the Caribbean.

Zachary once confirmed the high school fact in a tweet. See below!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kevin Costner, Zachary Levi