Zac Brown Splits from Wife Kelly Yazdi After 4 Months of Marriage

Zac Brown is getting a divorce, just fourth months after getting married.

The 45-year-old country singer secretly got married to Kelly Yazdi on August 31, 2023 in Georgia.

Fans noticed that something was off when Kelly took down her Instagram page and when she put it back up, Brown was no longer in her profile name. She also unfollowed Zac and removed posts that included him.

The former couple has now confirmed their breakup in a statement.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time,” they said in a statement to TMZ.

Zac was previously married to Shelly Brown until 2018 and they share five kids together.

Lots of couples have split in 2023.