Martha Stewart Reveals the Cosmetic Procedures She's Had Done, Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors

Martha Stewart is candidly revealing what work she’s had done on her face.

The 82-year-old TV personality often posts thirst trap selfies, which generate lots of comments about her youthful look.

Now, she’s revealing what she’s had done.

During her podcast on iHeartRadio, Martha shared, “Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet. So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight.”

Martha chatted with dermatologist Dr. Dan Belkin on the episode, where she admitted she takes care of her self, her skin, and her body. As a result, she’s only had to do Botox, some filler, and lasers.

She continued, “So it’s not so complicated. And it’s not cutting me and sewing me up. It is really preventative and very encouraging because it really does make me look better.”

“I don’t think a lot about age, and I don’t really want to look my age at all. And that’s why I really work so hard at it, I exercise …my diet which is a very healthy, normal diet. I don’t do any fad diets or any pills or anything like that. I just eat really well and I watch what I eat and that’s really a secret,” she shared.

Martha added she does think she has a “really nice neck and jawline.”

