Kacey Musgraves Returns With 'Deeper Well' & Album Announcement - See the Music Video & Lyrics!

Kacey Musgraves is back.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter returns with her fifth studio album Deeper Well on March 15, beginning with the album’s title track out Thursday (February 8).

The album was co-produced by longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk and inspired by the energy of New York City’s Greenwich Village and its rich musical history, with the bulk of the record recorded at Electric Lady studios.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts,” she said in a statement.

The accompanying video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

“Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure,” Kacey went on to say, “you get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

Watch the video and see the lyrics and tracklisting inside…

Deeper Well track listing:

1. Cardinal

2. Deeper Well

3. Too Good to be True

4. Moving Out

5. Giver / Taker

6. Sway

7. Dinner with Friends

8. Heart of the Woods

9. Jade Green

10. The Architect

11. Lonely Millionaire

12. Heaven Is

13. Anime Eyes

14. Nothing to be Scared Of