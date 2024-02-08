'Bridgerton' Season 3 Cast Changes: 2 Stars Exit, 1 Is Being Replaced, & Several Confirmed to Return

There’s some Bridgerton season three casting news that fans will want to hear.

Netflix recently announced that hit show’s new season will debut in two parts this coming Spring. Part 1 (consisting of four episodes) will be released on May 16, the final four episodes will stream on June 13.

Two big stars from seasons two will not be returning for season 3. In addition, another actress has been replaced.

Keep reading to see who is returning and who is exiting ahead of Bridgerton season three…