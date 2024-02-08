Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones,' Talks 'Saltburn' Grave Scene, 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' Spaghetti Scene & More!

Barry Keoghan is burning up!

The 31-year-old actor appeared on Hot Ones, taking on the spicy wings of death challenge while talking to Sean Evans about his career.

During the segment, he even got heated and had to take off his shirt!

The two talked about his work in films like Saltburn and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, in addition to the long-anticipated WW2 miniseries, Masters of the Air starring Austin Butler.

On Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk set:

“That was like an air show, that movie…I remember there was one scene where you know it takes an hour or hour and a half to reset the planes…and the plane is coming towards us and I didn’t hear action…Chris is like we’re filming…that’s going to take an hour to reset.”

On the Saltburn grave scene:

“I mean I shagged a grave in Saltburn right…I should get that checked. Saltburn really pushed it. Every role pushes it and I like to be pushed. I don’t want something to be comfy. I want to really artistically go there and there’s moments on sets & movies where you lose sight of camera and you kind of get this…nauseous feeling, you’re so present. It’s something we [actors] chase…”

On The Killing of a Sacred Deer spaghetti scene:

“You’re sitting there in front of Nicole Kidman as well, you know in your boxers; it’s kind of intimidating and you’re eating cold pasta. I was like what will I do to freak her out…so I put the spaghetti in my mouth, take it back out and I remember doing that and she looked at me like what the f-ck. And it worked.”

On the GOAT boxing movie:

“Raging Bull.’

