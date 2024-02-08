New Category Announced for Oscars, Will First Be Awarded in 2026!

The 2026 Academy Awards will be featuring a brand new category!

Today, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that a new category, best achievement in casting, will soon be an official award.

You won’t see this award handed out at the 2024 Oscars, coming up on March 10, or the 2025 Oscars. The award will first be eligible for films released in 2025 and will be given out in 2026.

“Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate. We congratulate our Casting Directors Branch members on this exciting milestone and their commitment and diligence throughout this process,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement (via Variety).

