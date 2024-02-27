Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Pay Disparities in Hollywood, Shows Support for Taraji P. Henson

Jada Pinkett Smith is showing support for Taraji P. Henson.

After the 53-year-old The Color Purple actress went viral for addressing pay disparities in Hollywood as a Black woman, the 52-year-old Red Table Talk star spoke out in her defense.

While appearing on NPR’s It’s Been a Minute, Jada was asked by host Brittany Luse if she resonated with Taraji‘s comments.

“Absolutely,” she said. “My heart broke for Taraji, and I was also happy [to see] how courageous she was to speak about it in the way that she did.”

“One of the things with Taraji is that she is the breadwinner of her family. Her pressures would be different than mine. I have to put that out front, because if it’s time to walk away, that’s not always the solution.”

“Because what people don’t understand with us as Black entertainers, we carry a lot of people with us,” she continued.

“People would literally say, ‘Well, you don’t need [more money]. You’re married to Will [Smith],’” she went on to say.

She also said it “has a lot to do with” why she rarely takes on acting roles now.

“It’s not to say that I won’t get in front of the camera, but what it takes for me to get in front of the camera, it’s more — just in regards to the kind of roles that I want to play or that interest me.”

