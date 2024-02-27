'The X-Files' Creator Chris Carter Addresses Ryan Coogler Reboot Series

The X-Files creator Chris Carter is addressing the reboot series coming from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

During the opening of his art exhibit in Los Angeles, he spoke about the legacy of the show and the reboot to TheWrap.

He confirmed that Ryan will produce the upcoming series, and that he himself would not be involved.

“I wouldn’t. Only as a cheerleader. They don’t need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney owns the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I’m honored that they came to me and asked me, not for my permission, but my blessing,” he said.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I’ll tell you, yes. I’ve had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he’s got some good ideas,” he admitted of conversing with Ryan ahead of the reboot.

He’ll also be watching: “Sure. Yeah. I’m curious. It’s not the easiest show to write because of the subject matter. It’s not like Law & Order, where you have the crime of the week. You have to imagine ‘what if’ and that ‘what if’ is oftentimes hard to tackle.”

Chris also addressed what it would take to bring him back for a reboot.

“Oh, if David [Duchovny] and Gillian [Anderson] wanted to do it again. Yeah, probably, then I would be inspired.”

“People ask the reasons for its success and the answer I give to them is David and Gillian. If it weren’t for that relationship, and the actors who portrayed Mulder and Scully, the show would not have been the hit it became,” he went on to say of the legacy.

Find out which shows have been canceled in 2024 so far.