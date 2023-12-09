Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Surprising Reason She's Grateful for Oscars Slap, Which She Now Calls 'Holy'

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed an unexpected reason that she is seemingly grateful that her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars.

If you somehow forgot the infamous encounter, Will took the stage and slapped the comedian after he made a joke about Jada‘s appearance.

She has previously revealed that she felt like the blame for the moment fell on her shoulders. However, in a recent interview, Jada explained that she now refers to the moment as the “holy slap” and is seemingly grateful it happened for one very surprising reason.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jada said that Will defending her honor “saved my marriage.” Earlier this year, she revealed that the couple had separated back in 2016 but never told the public.

Now, she knows that she and Will will not part.

“That moment of the s-it hitting the fan is when you see where you really are,” she reflected. “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

Jada added that she was “nearly didn’t even attend” the awards ceremony. Now she’s grateful for it.

“I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it,” she explained.

Her opinion now is that they won’t ever part.

“We’ve been together 30 years so, even if someone new came along, neither of us is going anywhere,” she said. “We are a family that needs to look out for one another and always will be. Sometimes it takes a crisis for you to see that.’

