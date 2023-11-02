Diddy Addresses Rumor That Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Tried to Have a Threesome With Jennifer Lopez

Sean “Diddy” Combs is responding to a rumor that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attempted a threesome with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

The speculation began when Diddy‘s former security guard Gene Deal told The Art of Dialogue podcast that the rapper told him that Will and Jada tried to “scoop up” Jennifer while she and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001.



During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Diddy addressed the alleged event.

Jimmy asked: “I saw a guy on the internet the other day who said he used to be your security guard, who said when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were going to beat up Will Smith. Is that true?”

After a few seconds of silence and uncomfortable staring, Diddy quipped, “This show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here.”

He then asked, “No, you really heard that?” after which Jimmy responded: “Yeah, I watched it on the internet. You’re telling me I can’t believe everything I read?”

Diddy concluded, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Jimmy, I thought we was friends.”

