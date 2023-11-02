Top Stories
Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 3:10 pm

'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Shannon Beador Sentenced After DUI & Hit-And-Run

'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Shannon Beador Sentenced After DUI & Hit-And-Run

Shannon Beador has been sentenced following her arrest.

In September, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges after reportedly crashing into a home in Newport Beach.

On Thursday (Nov. 2), Shannon received her sentence in the case.

Shannon has been sentenced to three years of informal probation, TMZ reports. She must also pay various fines, complete 40 hours of community service, and finish a nine-month alcohol program.

She will not be facing any jail time.

Since the arrest, Shannon has not explicitly discussed the situation, but she did release a message with fans saying that “there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic.”

Following her arrest, one of Shannon‘s close friends said that she is now seeking treatment and has “entered counseling.” Find out more.
