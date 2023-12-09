Is John Brotherton Married or Single? The Hallmark Channel Star Has Been Married to Wife Alison For Over 15 Years!

John Brotherton has a new holiday movie coming out on Hallmark Channel!

The 43-year-old actor stars in the new movie Christmas on Cherry Lane alongside Catherine Bell, Erin Cahill, James Denton, and Vincent Rodriguez III.

You may also recognize John from Fuller House, One Life to Live, The Conjuring, Furious 7, American Horror Stories, and The Christmas Contest.

So, is John married?

Keep reading to find out more…

John has been married to wife Alison since June 2008 and they share two daughters, Shia Bellatrix, born on September 25, 2010, and Saylor Callisto, born on March 3, 2012.

Christmas on Cherry Lane premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8/7c.

