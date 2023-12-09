Is Erin Cahill Married or Single? The Hallmark Channel Star Has Been Married Since 2016!

Erin Cahill is starring in a new Hallmark Channel movie!

The 43-year-old actress stars in the new holiday movie Christmas on Cherry Lane alongside Catherine Bell, John Brotherton, Jonathan Bennett, James Denton, and Vincent Rodriguez III.

You may also recognize Erin from How I Met Your Mother, Saving Grace, and Red Widow along with Hallmark movies Love, Fall & Order, Christmas on the Range, and Hearts of the Game.

So, is Erin married?

Erin has been married to Welsh musician Paul Freeman since September 2016 when they held a wedding ceremony on the Cote d’Azur, France.

Christmas on Cherry Lane premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8/7c.

