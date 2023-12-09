Is Jonathan Bennett Married or Single? Meet the Hallmark Channel Star's Husband Jaymes Vaughan!

Jonathan Bennett is returning to Hallmark Channel this holiday season!

The 42-year-old actor stars in the new movie Christmas on Cherry Lane alongside Catherine Bell, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, and Vincent Rodriguez III.

Jonathan has starred in lots of movies for Hallmark Channel and is a favorite among fans of the network. In December 2022, Jonathan and George Krissa made history in The Holiday Sitter – the first Hallmark movie that centered around a gay couple.

You may also recognize Jonathan from Mean Girls where he played the hunky Aaron Samuels.

So, is Jonathan married?

In November 2020, Jonathan confirmed he was engaged to Amazing Race contestant and current Celebrity Page host Jaymes Vaughan, who proposed on the set for The Christmas House with an original song.

The couple married in March 2022 at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico.

Christmas on Cherry Lane premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8/7c.

