Shonda Rhimes Reacts to 'Station 19' Ending After Seven Seasons

Shonda Rhimes is reacting to Station 19‘s cancellation.

On Friday (December 8), ABC announced that the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series created by Stacy McKee will be ending after its upcoming seventh season.

Shortly after the announcement, Shonda – who serves as an executive producer on Station 19 – reacted to the news.

“Grateful for an unforgettable run,” Shonda wrote on Instagram. “A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories.”

Station 19 first premiered in March 2018 and follows the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19.

ABC is set to premiere Station 19‘s seventh and final season on March 14, 2024 with the show moving from the 8pm hour to the 10pm hour on Thursday nights. After previously serving as the lead-in to Grey’s, it will now follow the show.

