Nicholas Galitzine & Julianne Moore Rule the Red Carpet at 'Mary & George' Premiere

Nicholas Galtizine and Julianne Moore rule over the red carpet at the premiere of their eye-popping new series Mary & George.

The costars posed together outside Banqueting House on Wednesday (February 28) in London, England.

If you were unaware, the limited series centers on the pair who play “a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Julianne brings Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, to life. She wowed in blue velvet with statement earrings and a dramatic neckline. Nicholas plays George Villiers. He opted for an artfully ruffled look in a blazer and untucked shirt.

Series stars Alice Grant, Amelia Gething, Tony Curran, Adrian Rawlins, Rina Mahoney, Trine Dyrholm, Jacob McCarthy, Niamh Algar and Tom Victor were also in attendance as was director Oliver Hermanus. We’ve got pics of everyone in the gallery.

The series comes after Nicholas brought another royal to life – Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue! There have been questions about if the movie would get a sequel, and we got an update in late 2023.

Mary & George will debut at midnight on Friday, April 5th, and it will have it’s premiere at 9pm ET/PT in the US and at 10m ET/PT in Canada on the Starz network. Check out the trailer.

FYI: Nicholas is wearing Fendi. Julianne is wearing Schiaparelli.

Scroll through all of the photos from the Mary & George premiere in the gallery…